New Delhi [India], October 22 (ANI): Delhi reported 22 new COVID-19 cases and zero deaths due to coronavirus on Thursday.

A Delhi health department release said that 21 people have recovered from the disease taking the count to 14,14,087.

Also Read | Bihar Horror: Angry Man Throws Acid on Wife, Children After Verbal Spat in Saharsa District, Booked.

The cumulative cases are 14,39,488 and the death toll stands at 25,090. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)