New Delhi [India], February 4 (ANI): Delhi reported 2,272 new cases of COVID-19 during the last 24 hours, with the positivity rate dipping to 3.85 per cent.

As per the bulletin shared by the state health department, a total of 59,036 samples were tested during the last 24 hours.

With this, the number of COVID-19 cases in the state has gone up to 18,40,919.

During the last 24 hours, 4,166 people recovered from the infection, taking the total recoveries in the national capital to 18,03,251.

20 people lost their lives to the deadly virus during the last 24 hours. The death toll in the state due to the virus currently stands at 25,952.

There are currently 11,716 active COVID-19 cases in Delhi, out of which 8,170 are in home isolation. There are currently 32,780 active containment zones in the national capital.

As per the bulletin, 1,200 patients are admitted to hospitals across Delhi, of which 67 are suspected to have COVID-19 and 1,133 people are confirmed to have the disease. Of the confirmed cases of the virus, 870 are from the national capital while 263 are from outside.

The bulletin said that 92.22 per cent of beds in the dedicated COVID-19 hospitals across the national capital are vacant, with only 1,200 out of 15,426 beds occupied by the patients. Similarly in the COVID Care Centres, there are currently 97.07 per cent of beds vacant, with only 138 out of 4,626 beds currently occupied. In COVID Health Centres, currently, 97.47 per cent of beds are vacant, with only 5 out of total 198 beds being occupied by the patients.

The bulletin said that during the last 24 hours, a total of 59,575 vaccination doses were administered, out of which 12,371 people received their first dose while 40,804 people received their second dose of the vaccine.

A total of 6,400 precaution doses of the vaccine were administered to healthcare workers, frontline workers, senior citizens above 60 during the last 24 hours, taking the total number of beneficiaries of precaution dose to 3,03,577.

During the last 24 hours, 20,634 beneficiaries aged 15-18 years got their first dose of COVID-19 vaccine, taking the cumulative beneficiaries of the first dose in the above-mentioned age bracket to 8,66,470.

To date, a total of 2,98,10,270 vaccination doses have been administered in the national capital out of which 1,70,43,492 people have received their first dose of the vaccine while 1,24,63,201 people have received the second dose. (ANI)

