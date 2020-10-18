New Delhi [India], October 18 (ANI): A total of 3,299 new COVID-19 cases and 28 deaths were reported in Delhi on Sunday, taking the total number of novel coronavirus cases to 3,31,017 in the national capital.

According to the data, there were 2,863 recoveries, discharges, migrations reported in Delhi today.

The total number of cases includes, 3,01,716 recoveries, discharges, migrations and 6,009 deaths and 23,292 active cases.

With a spike of 61,871 new COVID-19 cases and 1,033 deaths, India's COVID-19 count reached 74,94,552 on Sunday, according to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW).

As per the MoHFW, the COVID-19 count includes 7,83,311 active cases and 65,97,210 cured/discharged/migrated cases. With 1,033 deaths in the last 24 hours, the total death count due to the disease has reached 1,14,031. (ANI)

