New Delhi, Dec 1 (PTI) Delhi reported 39 fresh COVID-19 cases at a positivity rate of 0.07 per cent, while no death was recorded due to the infection, according to data shared by the health department on Wednesday.

With the fresh cases, the infection tally has increased to 14,40,973, while over 14.15 lakh people have recovered from the disease, it said.

The death toll stands at 25,098, the Delhi health department's data stated.

It said 59,507 tests were conducted the previous day. The number of active cases stand at 286, of which 136 are in home isolation.

