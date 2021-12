New Delhi [India], December 2 (ANI): Delhi reported 41 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours (further, 176 positive cases pertaining to earlier weeks added on ICMR portal Wednesday by ICMR-NICPR Noida).

According to the Delhi government health bulletin, the city has reported a total of 14,41,190 cases.

With no deaths reported in the last 24 hours due to the disease, the death toll of the city remains at 25,098. The city has 307 active cases.

The total recoveries have gone up to 14,15,785 with 196 more people recovering from the infection.

The positivity rate is 0.06 per cent per cent and the fatality rate is 1.74 per cent.

A total of 52,796 tests were conducted in the national capital in the past 24 hours taking the total number of tests to 3,10,38,226.

The cumulative beneficiaries vaccinated in the national capital has reached 2,28,54,685. (ANI)

