New Delhi [India], May 19 (ANI): The national capital reported 520 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, with a case positivity rate of 2.09 per cent, informed the Delhi Health Department on Thursday.

With this, the active cases in the city stand at 2,377.

According to the health bulletin, 817 COVID patients recovered during this period taking the total number of recoveries since the onset of the pandemic to 18,73,604.

One patient succumbed to the virus. The death toll in the city increased to 26199.

As many as 24,918 COVID tests were conducted in the last 24 hours.

Under the vaccination drive, 18,923 beneficiaries were administered with COVID jabs during this period. 3,39,61,728 doses of vaccines have been administered so far.

Meanwhile, the city had reported 532 COVID cases on Wednesday.

With 2,364 fresh cases, India witnessed a slight rise in the registered COVID cases in the last 24 hours, informed the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Thursday. (ANI)

