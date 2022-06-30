New Delhi [India] June 30 (ANI): Delhi recorded 865 new COVID-19 cases and zero death in the last 24 hours, as per the Delhi government health bulletin on Thursday.

The national capital has 3,914 active cases of COVID-19 with a daily positivity rate of 4.45 per cent.

The bulletin said that 390,68,488 tests for coronavirus have been conducted so far and 19,435 persons were tested against the disease in the last 24 hours.

Delhi administered 27,141 doses of COVID vaccines in the last 24 hours out of which 1,922 beneficiaries got their first dose while 5,239 people received their second dose of the vaccine.

The bulletin said 19,980 beneficiaries were vaccinated with precaution dose in the last 24 hours, taking the total beneficiaries to 16,12,884.

According to the bulletin, 1,276 patients recovered from the disease during this period. The total number of recoveries in the city since the beginning of the pandemic rose to 19,04,699.

Meanwhile, India on Thursday reported 18,819 cases, an increase of 4,313 infections over yesterday, according to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. With this, India's active cases surge to 1,04,555 and the daily positivity rate is currently at 4.16 per cent.

As part of the nationwide vaccination drive, the Government of India has been supporting the States and UTs by providing them with COVID Vaccines free of cost. In the new phase of the universalization of the COVID19 vaccination drive, the Union Government will procure and supply (free of cost) 75 per cent of the vaccines being produced by the vaccine manufacturers in the country to States and UTs.

Amid the recent surge reported in COVID-19 cases across the country, the Health Ministry of India on June 9 urged States and Union Territories to not lower their guards and strictly maintain the COVID appropriate behaviour. Union Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan on Thursday wrote a letter to States/UTs and directed them to ramp up RT-PCR testing, surveillance, clinical management, vaccination, COVID-19 protocols and take timely pre-emptive actions. Bhushan also advised the government to follow a 'five-fold strategy'. (ANI)

