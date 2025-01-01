New Delhi [India], January 1 (ANI): Special CP Traffic Ajay Chaudhary said Delhi witnessed a New Year's Eve without any fatal accidents for the first time in years, as strict police arrangements and increased public adherence to advisories ensured safety on the night of December 31.

Speaking to ANI, Special CP (Traffic) Ajay Chaudhary said, "This is the first time after many years that no fatal accident was reported in the entire Delhi on the night of December 31. Police arrangements were very strict and people are also following the police advisory, their sense of responsibility has increased."

Ahead of New Year celebrations, Delhi Police had made elaborate security arrangements across the national capital. Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP), Devesh Kumar Mahala, emphasized that more than 600 police personnel were deployed to ensure a safe environment for revellers. The authorities had also mobilized several companies of the Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF) to bolster security.

Speaking to ANI, DCP Mahala said, "We had made extensive arrangements this time given the New Year. More than 600 policemen were deployed, and several companies of CAPF were also deployed..."

"Special attention had also been given to women's safety. Women police personnel were stationed at key locations to address concerns and ensure a secure atmosphere for all citizens. Women personnel were also deployed for women's safety," he added.

Meanwhile, ahead of New Year, the South West District Police of Delhi had rolled out extensive security measures to ensure public safety and maintain order for New Year's Eve. With large gatherings anticipated, the police intensified vigilance, focusing on crowd management and swift response capabilities, according to a press release.

Surendra Choudhary, IPS, informed that the key security initiatives included 27 traffic checkpoints equipped with breath analyzers to ensure road safety and 57 fortified pickets monitoring vehicular movement and suspect activities. Additionally, 14 Quick Reaction Teams (QRT) and 16 Police Control Room (PCR) vans were stationed at strategic locations for rapid response.

"Special attention was given to 35 celebration venues and 15 popular spots, including malls, motels, and cinema halls, which were under strict surveillance. Security staff were also deployed at 21 bus stops, on 60 motorcycles patrolling vulnerable routes, and in eight prominent hotels. Hauz Khas Village, a popular party destination, saw a high-visibility police presence to ensure safety," stated an official release. (ANI)

