CTET Answer Key 2024: CBSE Releases Provisional Answer Keys for CTET December Exam at ctet.nic.in, Here’s How To Check and Download

Mumbai, January 1: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) on Wednesday, January 1, released the provisional answer key for the Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET) December 2024 session. Candidates who appeared for the exam can now access the answer keys for both Paper 1 and Paper 2 on the official website, ctet.nic.in. Along with the answer key, CBSE has also shared the candidates' response sheets to facilitate transparency in the evaluation process.

CBSE has also provided an opportunity for candidates to challenge the provisional answer key by paying a nominal fee for each objection. Any valid objections will be reviewed, and necessary corrections will be reflected in the final answer key. Candidates are advised to act within the stipulated time frame to ensure their concerns are addressed. Scroll below to learn the steps to download the answer key and challenge it effectively.

Steps to Download Provisional Answer Keys for CTET December Exam

Go to the official CTET website at ctet.nic.in.

On the homepage, look for the link to download the CTET December 2024 provisional answer key.

Click on the answer key link and enter your roll number and date of birth (along with any other required information).

After entering your login credentials, click on the submit button to access the answer key.

Once the answer key appears, you can view and download it for reference.

The CTET December 2024 exam, conducted on December 14, was held in two shifts. CBSE conducts this exam to determine the eligibility of candidates for teaching positions in classes I to VIII in schools across India. To qualify, general category candidates must secure a minimum aggregate of 60 per cent, while candidates from SC, ST, OBC, and PwD categories need at least 55 per cent. The final answer key and results will be released after reviewing objections raised by candidates. Aspirants should regularly check the official website for updates on the final results and other announcements.

