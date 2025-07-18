New Delhi [India], July 18 (ANI): The Delhi High Court has recently issued notice on the plea of an accused seeking discharge in a case of murder of Delhi police Head Constable Ratan Lal. He was allegedly murdered by a mob in the North East Delhi riots in February 2020.

Petitioner Mohammad Khalid has challenged the order of framing of charges passed by Karkardooma Court on November 22, 2024. Justice Shalinder Kaur issued a notice to the Delhi Police on July 14 and sought a response.

Special Public Prosecutor (SPP) Ashish Datta appeared for the Delhi Police and sought time to file a reply. Advocate Sikander, Mohd. Hasan and Heena appeared for Mohammad Khalid.

The matter has been listed for hearing on October 14, 2025. A petition seeking discharge has been moved through advocate Mehmood Pracha.

Petitioner has challenged the Order of 22/11/2024 passed by the Karkardooma Court whereby the Charge for offences punishable under Sections 120B read with Sections 148, 186, 188, 302, 323, 325, 332, 333, 353, 427, 435 of the Indian Penal code (IPC) and Section 4 of the Prevention of Damage to Public Property Act, 1984 read with Section 120B/149 of the IPC and further under Section 188 of the IPC has been framed against the petitioner.

Petitioner Mohd Khalid was arrested in June 2023. Thereafter, he was named in the fifth supplementary charge sheet. He was granted bail in September 2023.

It is contended by the petitioner that there is no prima facie case against the petitioner, nor is there any cogent evidence against the petitioner.

Furthermore, the chargesheet does not contain any material on record that raises grave suspicion on the petitioner or establishes a direct nexus between the petitioner and the alleged offence, the plea said. (ANI)

