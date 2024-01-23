India News | Delhi: Road Road Cave-in Disrupts Traffic Flow Near DND Tollbooth

Agency News ANI| Jan 23, 2024 11:10 AM IST
India News | Delhi: Road Road Cave-in Disrupts Traffic Flow Near DND Tollbooth

New Delhi [India], January 23 (ANI): Commuters heading towards the Delhi-Noida-Delhi Toll Booth from Barapulla on Tuesday faced disruptions due to a sudden road cave-in at the DND Loop.

According to an alert issued by the Delhi Traffic Police, the incident significantly impacted traffic flow in the affected carriageway.

Delhi Traffic Police have urged drivers to be cautious and plan their journeys accordingly. They advised commuters to consider alternative routes to avoid congestion and delays.

"Traffic Alert: Traffic is affected in the carriageway from Barapulla towards DND Toll Booth due to a road cave-in at DND Loop. Kindly plan your journey accordingly," Delhi Traffic Police posted on X.

The extent of the damage and the cause of the cave-in are yet to be officially confirmed.

More information is awaited. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)

