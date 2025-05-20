New Delhi, May 20 (PTI) Several Resident Welfare Associations and trader bodies in Delhi have welcomed the BJP-led Municipal Corporation of Delhi's decision to defer the imposition of user charges for garbage collection.

The party, in a press conference on Tuesday, announced the rollback of user charges and the introduction of an amnesty scheme to settle old house tax dues.

"The previous AAP dispensation in MCD had imposed the user charge without any discussion. Officials have now been directed not to levy any such charge. We will bring a private resolution regarding this in the MCD House meeting on Wednesday," Mayor Raja Iqbal Singh said.

Under the proposed amnesty scheme, property owners will be allowed to clear house tax dues pending for the last five years without any penalty or interest. Upon payment, no-objection certificates will be issued to them by the MCD, confirming settlement of dues.

Delhi BJP president Virendra Sachdeva said the decision was taken after discussions with RWAs across the city.

"The user charge was imposed arbitrarily earlier, but now, any such step will be taken only after consultation with stakeholders," he added.

Members of several RWAs, who were present as the announcement was made, raised concerns about private contractors managing waste collection, while user charges were being demanded by the municipal body.

VS Vohra, president of East Delhi RWAs Joint Front, however, welcomed the deferring.

"This decision brings relief to residents. We hope other charges like PPAC and fixed charges will also be reconsidered," he said.

Saurabh Gandhi, president of United Resident of Delhi, told PTI that they had also submitted a memorandum to the mayor, seeking regular dialogue between RWAs and the government to discuss other civic issues, such as electricity and water charges.

Rajiv Kakria, a member of the GK-1 RWA, said the user charge amounted to "double taxation."

"Waste management is a basic municipal service and it is not reasonable to impose additional charges without addressing service gaps," he said.

