New Delhi, Apr 17 (PTI) Delhi on Monday logged 1,017 COVID-19 cases, while the positivity rate jumped to 32.25 per cent, the highest in 15 months, according to data shared by the city government's health department.

The capital had recorded a positivity rate of 30.6 per cent on January 14 last year.

Also Read | Python Bites Woman, Husband Carries Snake To Hospital in Sack in Uttar Pradesh’s Unnao; Here’s Why.

With the new cases, Delhi's COVID-19 tally climbed to 20,24,244. Four fresh fatalities pushed the death toll to 26,567, the health department bulletin stated.

Of the latest fatalities, COVID-19 was the primary cause of death in two cases, it stated.

Also Read | Madhya Pradesh: Hindu Spiritual Leader Mahant Kanak Bihari Maharaj, Who Donated Rs 1 Crore for Ayodhya Temple Construction, Dies in Road Accident in Narsinghpur.

According to the bulletin, the fresh cases emerged out of 3,153 tests conducted the previous day.

Delhi on Sunday had logged 1,634 COVID-19 cases with a positivity rate of 29.68 per cent and three deaths.

On Saturday, the city had recorded 1,396 COVID-19 cases with a positivity rate of 31.9 per cent.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)