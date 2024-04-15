New Delhi, Apr 15 (PTI) Delhiites woke up to a pleasant Monday morning with the minimum temperature settling at 21.6 degrees Celsius, a notch above the season's average.

The relative humidity at 8.30 am stood at 75 per cent.

Also Read | Alcohol Addiction Turns Ugly in Mumbai: Woman Kills Alcoholic Son in Fit of Rage in Jogeshwari After She Catches Him Stealing From Her Purse, Arrested.

The weathermen have forecast a generally cloudy sky with light rain or drizzle accompanied with gusty winds with the maximum temperature expected to settle at 34 degrees Celsius.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)