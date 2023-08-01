New Delhi [India], August 1 (ANI): The Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi (Amendment) Bill, 2023 will be taken up in the Lok Sabha tomorrow for consideration and passing.

Meanwhile, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) issued a three-line whip to its Lok Sabha MPs to present throughout the day on Wednesday, to support Government's stand and some Legislative Business, which will be taken up for discussion and passing in the house.

Earlier today, a bill to replace the ordinance for control of services in Delhi was introduced in Lok Sabha.

Minister of State for Home Nityanand Rai introduced the Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi (Amendment) Bill, 2023.

Rejecting the contentions of opposition members, Home Minister Amit Shah said that Constitution has given the House power to pass any law regarding Delhi.

He said the Supreme Court judgement has clarified that parliament can bring any law regarding Delhi and the opposition parties were opposing its introduction for political considerations.

The bill empowers the Central Government to make rules in connection with the affairs of the Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi including the functions, terms and other conditions of service of officers and employees.

The Centre on May 19 promulgated the Ordinance for control of services in Delhi. The ordinance was promulgated days after the Supreme Court order on the issue. (ANI)

