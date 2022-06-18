New Delhi, Jun 17 (PTI) Seven people, belonging to either Mumbai or eastern Uttar Pradesh, were detained on Friday from Jama Masjid area here and are being interrogated by the Delhi Police, officials said.

A senior police officer said that they are from Mumbai and eastern UP.

"Seven people, who were affiliated to an organisation, have been detained. They are from Mumbai and eastern Uttar Pradesh. They looked suspicious. They are into police custody and Special Cell along with Special Branch is interrogating them together," the officer said.

Delhi Police Commissioner Rakesh Asthana visited central district here on Friday morning to take stock of security arrangements in the Jama Masjid area, where a protest erupted last week, officials said.

According to police, adequate security arrangements were made outside the mosques in Delhi ahead of Friday prayers.

Police also used drone in Jama Masjid area and conducted Aman Committee meetings.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (central) tweeted, "To ensure peace & harmony, drone used in Hauz Qazi & Jama Masjid area. Also, Aman Committee meetings organised at Hauz Qazi, Kamla Market, Daryaganj, Chandni Mahal, Nabi karim. Measures taken as part of proactive policing to maintain law & order."

Members of Aman committee were also present at the spot so that no rumour mongering would take place. The market was also open.

A police officer said the Friday prayers went peacefully.

"Adequate security arrangements were made ahead of the prayers. We had meetings with Aman committees and spoke to them prior to the prayers," the officer said.

Another officer said, "We conducted patrolling in the area. The locals had assured us that they will make sure that they will not let any rumour spread in the area and the prayer will pass peacefully. Markets in the area were checked."

Protests erupted outside the Jama Masjid on June 10 after Friday prayers with hundreds of people demanding the arrest of suspended BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma for her controversial remarks on Prophet Mohammad.

However, Shahi Imam of Jama Masjid, Syed Ahmed Bukhari, had distanced himself from the protest saying "nobody knows who the protesters were" and demanded action against such people.

A large crowd of people had gathered on the steps of the famous mosque, carrying placards and shouting slogans against Sharma and Naveen Jindal, former head of the Delhi BJP's media unit.

According to police, the protest was held peacefully on the stairs near gate number 1 of the mosque, and it lasted for around 15 to 20 minutes. The protesters were dispersed from the area later.

