New Delhi [India], December 29 (ANI): As Delhi continues to remain under the grip of dense fog, several trains have been delayed in the city due to obstructed visibility on Friday.

Speaking to ANI, Deepti, a passenger said, " All the trains have been delayed. The station is so crowded and there is heavy traffic jam outside."

Also Read | 'World's Consensus Is Clear, This Is India's Moment at Present', Says PM Narendra Modi.

Earlier in the day, Delhites woke up to a hazy morning as the cold wave maintained its grip in Northern India.

Although the fog conditions at the Indira Gandhi International Airport improved slightly; the lowest visibility was recorded at 150 meters, while the Runway Visual Range (RVR) is in at a range of 400 meters to 800 meters, as per the India Meteorological Department.

Also Read | Madhya Pradesh: Two Schoolgirls Die After Being Run Over by Train During New Track Trial in Indore; Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw Orders Probe.

Due to the thick fog, several flights in the Delhi Airport were delayed. The low visibility also delayed the arrival and departure of several Delh-bound trains.

Passengers complained of difficulties and inconvenience caused due to delays in flights and trains.

Mohd Shahrukh, a passenger, complained that his flight was delayed by three hours.

The low visibility on roads due to the presence of fog also posed a challenge for the morning commuters.

The India Meteorological Department has predicted dense to very dense fog conditions across North Indian states for the next two days. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)