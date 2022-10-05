New Delhi, Oct 5 (PTI) Authorities in Delhi have given the nod to dismantle three remaining COVID care centres in the city that had been set up due to a spike in cases, even as they stressed the need to keep a vigil against the spread of the coronavirus in view of the festival season.

The Delhi Disaster Management Authority, in its meeting held on September 22, discussed the COVID-19 situation in the national capital.

According to the minutes of the meeting, Delhi LG V K Saxena, who is the chairman of the DDMA, said Delhi could do a little better on the vaccination front.

Out of a total of 1.33 crore beneficiaries eligible for the precaution doses, it was found that only 31.49 lakh (24 per cent) had taken them till September 20, according to the data shared during the meeting.

In view of the upcoming festivals, Saxena said there is a need for a continued strict vigil.

This will be a critical period as people may ignore COVID-appropriate behaviour during festivals, he said.

It is important to adhere to COVID-appropriate behaviour and to create mass awareness among the people to follow the same, he said, according to the minutes of the meeting.

Delhi on Wednesday logged 96 fresh COVID cases with a positivity rate of 1.42 per cent, according to data issued by the city health department here.

The DDMA also gave its nod for extending the contractual engagement of staff in hospitals till December 31.

In March 2020, amid a surge in cases, hospitals were allowed to engage contractual staff like nursing orderlies and sanitation workers up to 25 per cent, in addition to sanctioned strength, till June that year.

Subsequently, COVID hospitals were also given a go-ahead to engage 25 per cent additional doctors and 40 per cent more nurses and orderlies above the sanctioned strength.

This was last extended till June 30 this year for COVID as well as non-COVID hospitals.

The health secretary requested a decision on the extension of manpower hired on a contractual basis against vacant posts only in COVID hospitals till March 31, 2023.

The DDMA was informed that during COVID, three hospitals were established but there was no manpower available at that time hence manpower to these hospitals was diverted from other hospitals.

This situation led to a large number of vacancies in the other hospitals.

"In this background, it is desired that contractual engagement against the sanctioned vacant posts may be allowed up to March 31, 20203. Lt. Governor, Delhi observed that hiring of manpower on a contractual basis may be discouraged," read the minutes.

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said that a crisis situation would arise in the hospitals in the absence of a large number of vacancies of doctors, nurses and paramedics.

"Therefore, the contractual engagements against the sanctioned vacant posts was required till the regular recruitments against the sanctioned posts are finalised.

"lt was agreed that contractual engagement against the vacant sanctioned posts may be continued till December 31, 2022," read the minutes of the meeting

The DDMA also gave its nod to dismantle the COVID care centres erected on the properties of Radha Soami Satsang, Chhattarpur, Swan Kirpal, Burari, and Sant Nirankari, Burari and vacate their land.

It was also decided that the medical equipment would be transferred to the hospitals where it was needed.

There were 11 COVID care centres established in the national capital due to a spike in cases.

Of these, one was run by the central government and the rest by the Delhi government. All but three centres were dismantled as the cases declined.

The Delhi LG and Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal have given their nod to handing over of land to the organisations concerned but stressed that a proper inventory be worked out regarding the equipment, said the minutes.

Saxena also said a proper plan for safe storage of equipment should be prepared.

The availability of ambulances in the national capital was also discussed in the meeting.

The health and family welfare secretary said that as of September 20, there were 380 ambulances - 240 CATS and 140 hired ones - and the average response time was below 15 minutes.

Saxena inquired about how the ambulances were being used, amid a decline in COVID infections.

He was informed that they were being deployed for non-COVID emergencies and their usage had seen a rise.

The Delhi Chief Secretary suggested that 40 per cent of them should be of an advance model while the rest should operate as ordinary ambulances.

