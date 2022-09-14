New Delhi [India], September 14 (ANI): With an aim to boost young authors and readership across the country, the national capital will host India's first literature festival for children.

Titled the 'Muskaan Literature Festival', the event will be centred around child authors. The one-of-a-kind festival will be organised by Prabha Khaitan Foundation and Education for All Trust in December this year.

"This unique literary festival will feature around 25 child authors, aged 8-14 years, from different parts of the country," read a statement.

Known as the country's most loved children's author, Ruskin Bond unveiled the logo of the Muskaan Literature Festival for Child Authors earlier this month.

Talking about the festival, Bond said, "I applaud this noble and first-of-its-kind initiative for children. Literature festivals are held annually but this unique festival will showcase children and their writings, and we will get a chance to listen and engage with the young minds."

"I am happy that I will get a chance to discuss two books written and illustrated by me and my twin sister Shivaranjani at the Muskaan Literature Festival," Devyani Bharadwaj said, from Indore.

Her first book 'Sun Salutations' was published when she was eight years old.

This book on yoga for children got a letter of appreciation from Prime Minister Narendra Modi and was applauded by Tibetan spiritual leader Dalai Lama and several others.

The festival will be held in collaboration with Indira Gandhi National Centre for the Arts (IGNCA) with the Sahitya Akademi as knowledge partner. (ANI)

