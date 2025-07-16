New Delhi, Jul 16 (PTI) In a first for India, Delhi is set to launch a Rs 150 crore green e-waste eco park in Holambi Kalan. The pollution-free, net-zero facility aims to revolutionise electronic waste recycling by adhering to global green technology standards, officials said on Wednesday.

The Delhi government is gearing up to launch the e-waste eco park in a move to tackle mounting electronic waste and push for sustainable industrial practices.

Envisioned as a state-of-the-art, eco-friendly recycling hub, the project promises to transform Delhi's waste landscape while setting new global benchmarks for clean technology and environmental responsibility, Delhi Environment Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa said.

The Rs 150 crore initiative, led by the Delhi State Industrial and Infrastructure Development Corporation (DSIIDC), is currently in the final stages of preparing a global Request for Qualification-cum-Request for Proposal (RFQ-cum-RFP) tender, Sirsa added.

The minister emphasised that to ensure the facility is built to the highest international standards, a third-party consultancy was roped in to study successful e-waste recycling models in Norway and Hong Kong -- countries known for their urban, yet pollution-free, recycling ecosystems.

"This is not just about building infrastructure -- it's about building trust in green technology," Sirsa said.

"We are studying global models that operate with zero pollution and adopt only the cleanest, safest technologies. Our goal is to ensure this project meets the highest environmental and safety standards, while also generating economic benefits for the local community," he added.

The park, spread across 11.4 acres in northwest Delhi, will be designed to handle more than 51,000 metric tonnes of electronic waste annually and is expected to generate an economic output of over Rs 350 crore. The facility will operate on net-zero emissions, follow zero-landfill protocols, and be surrounded by dense tree canopies for ecological integration. It aims to align with global benchmarks such as ISO 9000, EN 50625, CENELEC, and the norms laid down by India's CPCB and MoEFCC, an official statement said.

The feasibility study is reviewing a wide range of technical and design aspects, including rare earth and precious metal recovery, pollution control infrastructure, air quality monitoring, digital tracking systems, and strategies to formalise and skill the informal e-waste recycling workforce.

Sirsa highlighted that the project will play a vital role in reducing Delhi's air, water, and soil pollution, while also creating thousands of green jobs and formalising the capital's vast informal e-waste sector.

"This eco park will be one of the cleanest, safest, and most advanced green industrial zones ever built in India. It is part of our broader vision under the Viksit Delhi mission and aligns with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's push for a modern circular economy," the minister stated.

Once the global tender is floated, DSIIDC will invite top-tier green technology firms from across the world to bid for the project, ensuring the adoption of world-class engineering and environmental standards in its development, the statement added.

