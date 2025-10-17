New Delhi [India], October 17 (ANI): A Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was signed between the Delhi Government's Department of Art, Culture and Tourism and BookMyShow Live on Friday.

According to an official release, a joint press conference was held on Friday during which a significant Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was signed between Delhi Tourism and BookMyShow Live.

The event was attended by Delhi Minister Kapil Mishra, New Delhi MP Bansuri Swaraj, senior officials from BookMyShow, Delhi Police, representatives from EEMA (Event and Entertainment Management Association), and other senior dignitaries.

This partnership marks a historic step toward establishing Delhi as a premier global hub for live entertainment and concerts.

Kapil Mishra stated that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has presented a visionary outlook for the "Concert Economy" and "Live Entertainment," and Chief Minister Rekha Gupta has committed to taking this vision forward. He emphasized that this transformation cannot be achieved by the government alone and requires active collaboration with the industry. The signing of this MoU is a crucial step in that direction.

Kapil Mishra further said that Delhi will now provide a conducive environment for hosting the world's largest events. He expressed gratitude to Union Minister Mansukh Mandaviya and the Sports Authority of India for helping remove obstacles related to venue rentals.

He added that over the next two financial years, the goal is to add at least Rs 3,000 crore to Delhi's economy through Live Entertainment and the Concert Economy. Steps will be taken through policy reforms, environmental clearances, Single Window Clearance, and the removal of VIP culture.

Mishra stated that Delhi is not only the political capital but also the heart of India's culture, civilisation, and history. The city embodies diverse global cultures, and the aim is to strengthen, amplify, and celebrate this cultural mosaic.

The Minister called upon the event industry, artists, designers, and planners to be part of this transformation. He said that the face of Developed India 2047 will be visible from Delhi, and New Delhi will lead this journey. The city is rapidly evolving, and new venues, modern infrastructure, and a beautiful Riverfront will redefine Delhi's identity over the next two to three years. Under the leadership of Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, the Delhi Government will ensure full support for the industry.

Bansuri Swaraj stated that Delhi is not just the nation's capital but the heart of India, and the New Delhi parliamentary constituency is its pulse. She emphasized that this initiative has been made possible through the collaboration of the Delhi Government and BookMyShow. Under the vision of Prime Minister Modi and the leadership of Chief Minister Gupta, Delhi is emerging as a center of the "Concert Economy," creating new opportunities for youth in employment, innovation, and creativity.

This agreement between Delhi Tourism and BookMyShow marks a significant step toward establishing the capital as a globally competitive cultural destination. In the coming months, more than 30 national and international events are planned in Delhi, which will contribute to realizing the cultural vision of "Developed India 2047." (ANI)

