New Delhi, Apr 25 (PTI) Traders across Delhi observed a bandh on Friday to protest against the recent terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam.

More than 100 market associations, including Sadar Bazaar, Bhagirath Place, Gandhinagar, Naya Bazar, Khari Baoli, Chawri Bazar, Chandni Chowk, Jama Masjid, and Hauz Qazi, are participating in the bandh.

Various merchant associations from sectors such as textiles, spices, utensils, and bullion also joined the shutdown.

Sadar Bazar, one of Delhi's most prominent markets, usually bustling with activity, wore a deserted look on Friday as even vegetable vendors did not turn up, a member of the traders' association said.

Asia's largest wholesale readymade garment market in Gandhinagar remained completely shut, said a statement issued by the market association.

"The shutdown was held to demand justice for the tourist who was killed and to stand united against terrorism," it said.

The bandh was called by the Chamber of Trade and Industry (CTI) on Thursday. The CTI also held a candle march in Connaught Place to express solidarity with the victims of the attack that left 26 people, mostly tourists, dead.

"This is not just a protest; it is a collective stand against terrorism. We are all united in this fight and are observing the bandh in memory of those who lost their lives in Pahalgam," Brijesh Goyal, Chairperson of the CTI, said on Friday.

Goyal also appealed to the government to cut all commercial ties with Pakistan and to enforce a boycott of Pakistani products in India.

Tuesday's attack in Pahalgam was the deadliest assault in the Valley since the 2019 Pulwama incident.

