The Kolkata Fatafat Result of April 25, 2025, will be declared today, allowing participants to check their luck in this popular lottery game. The Kolkata Fatafat Result, also known as Kolkata FF Result, is released in multiple rounds throughout the day, with the first bazi starting at 10 AM. Players can view the Kolkata Fatafat Result Chart on websites like kolkataff.com and kolkataff.in. This Satta Matka-style lottery game is exclusive to Kolkata and requires participants to be physically present in the city.

Managed by local authorities in West Bengal, Kolkata Fatafat follows a unique format where players must guess the "passing record numbers" to win. The game is played seven days a week, with results announced every 90 minutes across eight rounds (bazi). Participants must strategise carefully, as this game demands a mix of luck and calculation.

Kolkata Fatafat Result Chart for April 25, 2025

1st Bazi 10:03 AM 2nd Bazi 11:33 AM 3rd Bazi 01:03 PM 4th Bazi 02:33 PM 478 346 278 368 9 3 7 7

5th Bazi 04:03 PM 6th Bazi 05:33 PM 7th Bazi 07:03 PM 8th Bazi 08:33 PM

Kolkata Fatafat is legal in West Bengal, one of the 13 Indian states where lotteries are permitted. The game operates similarly to Satta Matka, where participants bet on numbers, but with a twist: players need to predict the passing record numbers, making it more challenging and skill-based. Kolkata FF is played through eight rounds (Bazis) each day, starting at 10 AM and ending at 8:30 PM. For those unfamiliar with the game's intricacies, YouTube tutorials are available, offering guidance on understanding how to calculate passing record numbers.

Other states where lotteries are legal include Kerala, Sikkim, Nagaland, and Maharashtra, with games like Kolkata Fatafat, Shillong Teer, and Nagaland State Lotteries enjoying popularity.

