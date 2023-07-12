New Delhi, Jul 12 (PTI) The Delhi Traffic Police on Wednesday issued an advisory in view of the rising water level of the Yamuna River.

Incessant rainfall in Delhi and surrounding areas has resulted in a rise in the water level of Yamuna. Furthermore, the release of water from Hathni Kund Barrage has heightened the risk of flood-like conditions in low-lying areas in the vicinity of the river, it said in a statement.

As the water level in the Yamuna River has risen to 207.55 metres, movement of traffic will be regulated on Outer Ring Road between Wazirabad Bridge and Vikas Marg and Mahatma Gandhi Road between Kalighat Mandir and Delhi Secretariat, it said.

The Delhi Police also imposed prohibitory measures under CrPC section 144 in flood-prone areas of the city on Wednesday.

The routes suggested for north-to-south movement are from Outer Ring Road - Wazirabad Bridge - Yamuna Marginal Bandh Marg - Pushta Road - Vikas Marg and Outer Ring Road - Arihant Marg - Mahatma Gandhi Marg - Vikas Marg, it said.

For east-to-west movement, the commuters are advised to take Punjabi Bagh Chowk - Mahatma Gandhi Marg - Arihant Marg - Outer Ring Road - Wazirabad Bridge and Punjabi Bagh Chowk - Mahatma Gandhi Marg - DKFO - AIIMS Chowk - Mahatma Gandhi Marg - Sarai Kale Khan - Mahatma Gandhi Marg - Vikas Marg, the statement said.

The movement of commercial vehicles within Delhi will be contained primarily on Ring Road. Commercial vehicles moving from Rani Jhansi Road to ISBT will be diverted towards Vir Banda Bairagi Marg and New Rohtak Road, it said.

In view of the Supreme Court judgement, non-destined commercial vehicles will not be allowed entry into Delhi. They will be diverted to the Eastern and Western Peripheral Expressway, the statement said.

In case of flooding in the vicinity of ISBT Kashmiri Gate, buses coming from the Ghaziabad side will be terminated near Seelampur Metro Station. Other vehicular traffic coming from the Ghaziabad side will be diverted to Pushta Road, it said.

Traffic coming from the Wazirabad bridge to Majnu Ka Tila will be diverted towards Mukarba Chowk. Traffic coming from Boulevard Road to ISBT will be diverted towards Shamnath Marg and Mahatma Gandhi Marg, the police said.

Commuters are advised to postpone travel plans to low-lying areas and in case of unavoidable journey, the mentioned roads should be excluded from travel plans, they said.

