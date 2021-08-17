New Delhi, Aug 17 (PTI) The Delhi Traffic Police on Tuesday issued a notification listing 24 locations in the national capital as auto-rickshaw halt and go stands.

According to the notification, the halting and parking of auto-rickshaws on roads in Delhi are unregulated, causing hindrance to other vehicles and endangering the security of the public.

"...notification of additional halting and parking of auto stands has become necessary because of urban expansion and increased demand," it said.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Traffic Modernization) Satyawan Gautam has ordered that the 24 locations shall be used as "auto-rickshaw halt & go" stands for halting and parking of maximum five autos at a time, it stated.

The notifying authority reserves the right to cancel the notification subsequently in the public interest. No pucca/semi-pucca structure, water, electricity and telephone connections shall be allowed on these sites, the notification said.

The places identified in east district are Khajuri Chowk to Signature Bridge, Bhajanpura, PTS Wazirabad and Shastri Park sides, Vivek Vihar near Maharajpur Check Post, near 'In Gate' ISBT, Anand Vihar and Road No. 56 near 'Out Gate' ISBT, Anand Vihar, the notification said.

In west district, the sites are Najafgarh Road near metro pillar number 442, Tagore Garden metro station, at Punjabi Bagh near Janmashtmi Park, Lal Sai Marg near Bharti College, Pankha Road, Mayapuri Ring Road near Brar Square metro station gate number 1 and Mayapuri Chowk near Mayapuri metro station gate number 1.

In southwest district, the sites are near Bikaner Sweets on Najafgarh to Uttam Nagar carriageway, Samalkha T-Point toward Kapashera Border, Old Gurugram Road and Najafgarh Road near metro pillar number 577, it stated.

In south district, the sites are near Vasant Vihar metro station gate numbers 1 and 2.

In southeast district, the places are at Kalkaji Mandir gate on the carriageway from Outer Ring Road to Lotus Temple, near Batra Hospital from Mehrauli-Badarpur Road, MM Johar Ali Marg near Jamia Millia metro station (from Batla House to CV Raman Marg), near parking gate of Atlantic Water World in Kalindi Kunj, near Badarpur bus terminal under Badarpur Flyover on Mathura Road (From Badarpur toll gate to Jaitpur more) and Agra Canal Road, Kalindi Kunj Metro Station near gate number 1, it said.

The civic road maintaining agencies concerned shall erect the corresponding informatory signboards indicating the "Halt and Go Places for autos" at the locations for guidance and convenience of the road users/general public, it added.

