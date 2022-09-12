New Delhi, Sep 12 (PTI) With a free shuttle service being planned from Delhi Secretariat to nearby Metro stations and bus stops, the General Administration Department of the city government has sought e-buses for the purpose, officials said.

The General Administration Department (GAD) has also proposed to bear the cost of the free service, they said.

In June this year, GAD had carried out a survey among various departments of the Delhi government to assess viability of providing “free of cost electric shuttle service” as last mile connectivity option to people, including the elderly and women, visiting the Delhi Secretariat.

"Last week, the GAD wrote to transport department requesting for e-buses to run the shuttle service. The cost of service will be borne by the GAD," said a senior government officer.

The Delhi government functions from the secretariat building near ITO, where the chief minister and members of his cabinet as well as top bureaucrats have their offices.

The Delhi Secretariat witnesses a daily footfall of over 6,000, including government officials, staff members, police personnel, citizens, as well as media persons, many of whom use public transport like Metro and buses to reach there.

The secretariat building can be reached from ITO and Laxmi Nagar sides through Metro trains and buses.

The two nearest Metro stations, ITO and Indraprastha, are over one kilometre away, while bus stops too are located hundreds of metres from the secretariat building.

