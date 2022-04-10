New Delhi [India], April 10 (ANI): Two people have been arrested in the outer district of Delhi along with 1,250 kg of adulterated ghee. Police said on Sunday that they were allegedly selling duplicate ghee in the original ghee packets of other companies.

The accused, identified as Anshul and Arjun, started the ghee supply unit in November 2021 after the COVID-19 lockdown. They were supplying the adulterated ghee in different parts of Delhi.

The police informed that Arjun owned a factory and had employed his friends to refill the duplicate ghee in the ghee packets of other renowned companies. The other accused, Anshul, who runs a company named Balaji Trading, used to supply the packets in the market.

Speaking to ANI, the Deputy Commissioner of Police of Outer District, Sameer Sharma, said that a private company had filed a complaint against the alleged food adulteration and sales unit being operated in the Mangolpuri area. The police carried out three different raids and recovered 1,250 kgs of duplicate ghee and arrested the two persons operating the racket.

"On April 8, a raid was conducted and police found 250 boxes of fake ghee. The team carried out another operation and raided Balaji Trading Company from where 720 packets of adulterated ghee were recovered," DCP said.

He added, "In further investigation, police raided the place where the mixing in ghee was being done. The police found out the accused would bring the original packets of ghee from other companies and empty the packets. They would fill those packets with refined oil and dalda and seal them again."

A case has been registered against the accused of cheating, adulteration of food and sale of noxious food products, police informed.

Further investigation into the case is underway and the police are on the lookout for other accused. (ANI)

