New Delhi [India], March 31 (ANI): Two children lost their lives after a fire broke out in their rented premises in the national capital's East Punjabi Bagh area, officials said on Monday.

The deceased children have been identified as Aakash (7) and Sakshi (14).

The incident occurred on Sunday evening at around 8.20 pm in Manohar Park area of East Punjabi Bagh.

According to the Delhi Police, a PCR call was received at Police Station of Punjabi Bagh around 8:20 PM on March 30, reporting the fire incident at a house.

As per the Delhi Police, the incident occurred when a woman Savita (34) was cooking in the kitchen and suddenly a cloth caught fire nearby, trapping her son Aakash (7) and daughter Sakshi (14) in the room while Savita and her 11-year-old daughter Minakshi managed to escape unharmed.

Savita called for help and the son of the landlord and other tenants rushed to their aid, rescuing the two trapped children. Despite their efforts, both Aakash and Sakshi succumbed to their injuries. They were brought to Acharya Bhikshu Hospital in Moti Nagar where doctors declared them brought dead due to 100 per cent burns.

The father of the children, Lal Bahadur (40), was working as a private security guard in Ashoka Park Main, in the national capital, at the time of the incident.

The reason behind the blaze is yet to be ascertained and the Delhi Police is further investigating the case.

Earlier, in a different incident, a fire broke out in a multispecialty hospital in the Laxmi Nagar area of the national capital in the late hours of Sunday. However, after consistent efforts, it was brought under control.

The incident occurred at Makkar Hospital in Priyadarshni Vihar, Laxmi Nagarat around 11.42-11.43 pm on Sunday.

Soon after receiving the information, four fire tenders were rushed to the site at 12.15 am on Monday and engaged in a firefighting operation and eventually, the situation was brought under control.

According to reports, the fire started in the bed and window air conditioner on the ground floor of the B+G+2 storey building.

Fortunately, no casualties or injuries were reported in the incident. (ANI)

