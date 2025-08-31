New Delhi [India], August 31 (ANI): Delhi Police's Special Cell has apprehended two more members of the Kapil Sangwan alias Nandu-Venkat Garg gang after a brief encounter in Rohini's Sector 28, said an official on Sunday.

The Special Cell had earlier arrested two sharpshooters of the same gang in Jafarpur Kalan.

Two criminals associated with the gang, identified as Naveen alias Bhanja (25), a resident of Rohtak, and Anmol Kohli (26), a resident of Ambala Cantt, were wanted in a case of firing at a businessman's house for extortion in the Chhawla area.

According to a Delhi Police Special Cell official, two members of the Kapil Sangwan alias Nandu gang were arrested after a brief encounter in Delhi's Jafarpur Kalan area. Both sustained gunshot injuries in their legs and were admitted to the hospital. They were wanted in connection with a firing incident at a businessman's house for extortion in the Chhawla area.

Police said one of the arrested is a sharpshooter, while the other is a logistics provider of the Nandu-Venkat Garg gang. The duo was involved in the August 28 firing incident under the jurisdiction of Police Station Chhawla.

On Saturday, police recovered two automatic pistols, a Glock 17 and a Star, along with seven live cartridges and four empty cartridges from members of the Kapil Sangwan alias Nandu-Venkat Garg gang after an exchange of fire in Rohini's Sector 28.

Speaking to ANI, Additional CP Special Cell P.S. Kushwah said, "In the intervening night of August 29-30, a team of Special Cell apprehended two sharpshooters -- Harshdeep alias Ankit alias Nikki, 20, a resident of Chhota Kuddan, Ambala Cantt, Haryana, and Naveen Dhiman, 24, a resident of Ward No. 12, Dhoop Singh Nagar, Panipat, Haryana -- after a brief exchange of fire. Subsequently, two automatic pistols, seven live cartridges and four empty cartridges were recovered from the accused. The accused were wanted in a case of firing for extortion against a businessman registered at PS Chhawala, Delhi."

Officials of the Special Cell/Southern Range had received credible input regarding the presence of Harshdeep and Naveen Dhiman in Rohini, Sector 28. A team had been formed to track and apprehend the accused. Specific information was later received that the two would be visiting Rohini Sector 28 in the intervening night of August 29-30 to meet an associate. Accordingly, a trap had been laid by the Special Cell team.

When the accused were spotted, they were signalled to stop and surrender. On realising they were cornered, they opened fire on the police team without provocation. The police team retaliated in self-defence, during which Harshdeep and Naveen sustained gunshot injuries. They were immediately overpowered and taken to Baba Saheb Ambedkar Hospital, Rohini, for treatment.

Harshdeep, born in 2005 in Ambala Cantt., Haryana, has completed his 10th standard from a school there. He had come into contact with Venkat Garg through social media. Lured by the promise of a job abroad, he had begun committing crimes as part of the gang's activities. He had been tasked by Kapil, also known as Nandu, to fire shots at the Chhawala premises of the target businessman.

Naveen Dhiman, born in 2001 in Panipat, Haryana, has completed a B.Sc. in Computer Science from a college in Panipat. He was the maternal cousin of Harshdeep. Lured by the promise of money, he too had begun committing crimes as part of the gang's activities. (ANI)

