New Delhi [India], August 30 (ANI): Delhi Police Special Cell has arrested two sharpshooters of Kapil Sangwan alias Nandu - Venkat Garg Gang, after an exchange of fire in Sector 28, Rohini, officials said on Saturday.

The police recovered two sophisticated automatic pistols (1 Glock 17 & 1 Star) along with seven live cartridges and four empty cartridges.

Speaking to ANI, Adl CP Special Cell PS Kushwah said, "In the intervening night of 29-30 Aug a team of Special Cell apprehended 02 sharp shooters Harshdeep alias Ankit alias Nikki, aged 20 years resident of Chhota Kuddan, Ambala Cantt, Haryana and Naveen Dhiman, age 24 years, resident of Ward No. 12, Dhoop Singh Nagar, Panipat, Haryana, after a brief exchange of fire. Subsequently, 02 automatic pistols, 07 live & 04 empty cartridges were recovered from the accused. The accused were wanted in case of firing for extortion with a businessman registered at PS Chhawala, Delhi."

Officials of Special Cell/Southern Range had credible input regarding the presence of Harshdeep alias Ankit alias Nikki and Naveen Dhiman in Rohini Sector 28. A team was formed to locate and apprehend the accused. Subsequently, specific information was received that Harshdeep, alias Ankit, alias Nikki, and Naveen Dhiman would be visiting Rohini Sector 28 in the intervening night of August 29- 30 to meet their associate. Accordingly, a trap was laid by the Special Cell team.

Once the accused were spotted, they were signalled to stop and surrender. Upon finding themselves cornered, the accused opened fire on the police team without any provocation. The police team fired in self-defence, during which Harshdeep and Naveen Dhiman sustained gunshot injuries. Immediately, they were overpowered and rushed to Baba Saheb Ambedkar Hospital, Rohini, Delhi, for treatment.

A case dated 30.08.2025, under Sections 132/221/109(1) Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS)- 2023 and 25/27 Arms Act, was registered at PS Special Cell, New Delhi

Accused Harshdeep was born in the year 2005 in Ambala Cantt., Haryana. The accused completed the 10th standard from a school in Ambala Cantt. He came into contact with Venkat Garg through social media. He was lured by the promise of a job in a foreign country, and hence he began committing crimes as part of the gang's activities. He was tasked by Kapil, also known as Nandu, to fire shots at the Chhawala premises of the target businessman.

Accused Naveen Dhiman was born in the year 2001 in Panipat, Haryana. The accused completed B.Sc (Computer Science) from a college in Panipat. He is the maternal cousin of Harshdeep. He was lured by the promise of money, and hence he began committing crimes as part of the gang's activities.

Forward and backwards linkages of this gang are being ascertained. (ANI)

