New Delhi, Apr 10 (PTI) Delhi University teachers staged demonstrations during an Executive Council meeting on Monday against the displacements of ad-hoc and temporary teachers and non-formation of governing bodies in 28 city government-funded colleges.

Demanding the absorption of ad-hoc and temporary teachers, members of the Delhi University Teachers' Association staged a protest during the meeting and outside the vice-chancellor's office.

The Academic for Action and Development Delhi Teachers' Association -- the AAP's teachers' wing -- also staged a demonstration during the Executive Council meeting and demanded the immediate formation of governing bodies in varsity colleges funded by the Delhi government.

The protest was led by the Academic for Action and Development Delhi Teachers' Association's Seema Das and Rajpal Singh Pawar -- both members of the varsity's Executive Council.

They sat in the well during the meeting to press for their demands, including the absorption of ad-hoc and temporary teachers.

Aditya Narayan Mishra, the association's national in-charge, highlighted the plight of the ad-hoc and temporary teachers and demanded that the varsity administration stop arbitrarily displacing them and denying absorption.

He claimed that the absence of governing bodies had led to teachers being displaced.

Das also expressed concern over the "massive displacements" of ad-hoc and temporary teachers due to the non-formation of governing bodies in the 28 Delhi government-funded colleges.

"Delhi University has been reneging on its promise of no displacement…," she said.

