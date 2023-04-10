Mumbai, April 10: The Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) has declared the Apprentice Development Officer (ADO) Prelims exam result 2023 today. Candidates who appeared for the LIC ADO Prelims Exam 2023 can check their results by visiting the official website of LIC at licindia.in. The direct link to check the LIC ADO Prelims Exam Results 2023 is also available inside the copy.

This year, the LIC preliminary exam for ADO was held on March 12. The LIC ADO Prelims Exam 2023 was based on objective-type questions including topics such as Reasoning Ability, Numerical Ability, and English Language. It must be noted that only those candidates who have qualified for the ADO Prelims examination can appear for the Mains exam, which will be held on April 23. UPPSC PCS 2022 Final Result Declared At uppsc.up.nic.in, Check Top 10 Toppers List.

Meanwhile, here's the direct link to check LIC ADO Prelims Exam Results 2023.

Steps To Check LIC ADO Prelims Exam Results 2023:

Visit the official website of LIC at licindia.in

On the homepage, go under the careers section

The LIC ADO Prelims Results 2023 have been published

Next, click on the result link for your zone

Download the PDF file

Check your LIC ADO Prelims Results 2023

Take a printout for future reference

For more details on the Mains Exam or Main Examination, candidates are advised to visit and check the LIC India website. The LIC is looking to fill up a total of 9,394 ADO vacancies through this recruitment drive. PSEB 5th Class Result 2023: Direct Link of Punjab Board Class 5 Results Active at pseb.ac.in, Know How To Check Scorecard.

