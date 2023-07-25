New Delhi, Jul 25 (PTI) The Vigilance Department has directed the Delhi Jal Board to carry out eviction proceedings in case of a residential complex allotted to then DJB CEO that was allegedly constructed by demolishing a "listed heritage monument" at Jal Vihar in southeast Delhi.

The monument, a "Mahal" (palace) of the Pathan period and the only remnant of the Khizrabad city founded by Khizr Khan of the Sayyid dynasty, was located at Jal Vihar near Lajpat Nagar.

Also Read | Congress-Led Opposition Coalition INDIA To Bring No-Confidence Motion Against Modi Government in Lok Sabha Tomorrow: Sources.

"This is with reference to illegal construction of residential complex at Jal Vihar, Kilokri Residential Complex by demolishing a 'Listed Heritage Monument' at Jal Vihar, Kilokri Residential Complex, which was allotted to the then CEO, Udit Prakash Rai, IAS," read the order issued on Tuesday.

The order directed that the Delhi Jal Board (DJB) shall ensure that eviction proceedings under "The Public Premises (Eviction of Unauthorized Occupants) Act, 1971" should be taken up expeditiously in accordance with law.

Also Read | Gurugram: Woman Arrested for Trying To Extort Money From Cricketer Yuvraj Singh's Mother by Threatening To Implicate Family in False Case.

It also directed that the ACL Department carry out the process for transferring of land to its logical conclusion according to law in a time-bound matter.

"Further, CEO, DJB is requested to send the Action Taken Report latest by 31.07.2023," it said.

The monument was in the process of being handed over by the DJB to the Archaeology department. However, in a joint inspection by the department and DJB in January this year, it was found missing.

The monument was mentioned in the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) list of "Muhammadan and Hindu monuments" of Delhi. It comprised a palace (mahal) and a gateway that still exists while the former was gone, said the notice.

The 'Mahal' comprised three arched dalan flanked by two compartments built with red sandstone and brick masonry.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)