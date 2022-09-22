New Delhi [India], September 21 (ANI): A Delhi Court on Wednesday extended the police remand of Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MLA Amanatullah Khan for five days in a corruption case related to alleged irregularities in Delhi Waqf Board appointment under his chairmanship.

He was produced before the court after 4 days of remand.

Also Read | IBPS Clerk Prelims Result 2022 Released at ibps.in; Know Steps To Check Scores.

The Anti Corruption Bureau (ACB) said that money was sent to Dubai and other money transactions need to be investigated. It was also alleged that a school run by Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) in Fatehpuri masjid was converted to shops and they were rented out at lesser rent. This caused a loss to the board.

Special CBI judge Vikas Dhull extended the remand of MLA Amanat Ullah Khan after hearing the submission of counsel for prosecution and accused.

Also Read | Chhattisgarh Accident: Three Passengers Killed, Four Injured After Bus Overturns in Jashpur District.

ACB sought an extension of 10 days of remand for further interrogation and confrontation of the accused with his associate Kausar Imran Siddiqui alias who has been arrested from Telangana. He is actually the fund manager of the accused, ACB argued.

The court was informed that the accused was taken to Bada Hindu Rao hospital and then to AIIMS due to health problems. Therefore the remand time consumed during providing treatment to the accused.

The additional public prosecutor (APP) while seeking remand submitted that the accused needed to be confronted with Laddan who has been arrested. Laddan was maintaining a diary. It was revealed during the investigation that a large some of money was sent to Dubai and then transferred to a party. The 100 people either received or paid money to Laddan. Out of these 37 people have transactions of crores of rupees. This diary also has entry about one Zeeshan Haider who received crores of rupees. He is also a close associate of the accused.

APP submitted that all these need to be investigated and it required time. Therefore an extension of the remand should be granted.

It was alleged that a sum of Rs 2 lakh was paid to the accused through a cheque by Hamid Ali through his company Cosmos developers of Uttrakhand. It was stated by the person that he borrowed the amount and he returned it to the accused.

A certain amount has gone to Dubai also, APP submitted.

At this point, senior advocate Rahul Mehra opposed saying the link to Dubai should be explained. Who sent the money, who received it and how it was sent, all these should be explained, Mehra said.

Zeeshan Haider received crores of rupees. Entries related Rs 17 crore, Rs 4 crores and 12 lakh were there in the diary maintained by Laddan.

The ACB also submitted that Laddan is a nominated functionary of a political party. He has photographs with the accused during the iftar party. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)