New Delhi [India], December 1 (ANI): The Rouse Avenue court on Friday extended the judicial custody for 14 days of three persons arrested in a case related to alleged irregularities in money laundering case related to the Delhi Waqf Board recruitments, which also involves AAP legislator Amanatullah Khan.

Special judge Vikas Dhull extended the judicial custody of the three accused, namely Javed Imam Siddiqui, Jishan Haider and Dawood Nasir, till December 15, 2023.

The three accused were produced in court after the expiry of their judicial custody. However, the Enforcement Directorate moved an application seeking an extension of judicial custody.

Advocating for the accused, Jishan Haider, Advocate Nitesh Rana submitted that "the remand application is totally mechanical and has no material to extend the custody. Accused ought to be released forthwith".

Counsel for the ED opposed the submissions and submitted that an investigation is going on.

As per ED, the money laundering case pertains to sell purchase of a land for Rs. 13.40 crores. It is alleged that the transaction involves proceeds of crime. The agency has alleged that they have been arrested in a case sale- purchasing of property by ill-gotten money from Amanat Ullah Khan.

While seeking the custody of the accused, ED had argued that in the transaction ill-gotten money was used and Rs. 4 crores were paid in cash. The amount of transacted money which paid in cash was ill-gotten by Amanat Ullah.

Counsel for ED said there is a diary of Qausar Imam Siddiqui in which there was an entry of Rs. 8 crores. ED argued that Siddiqui was a middle man.

The agency's counsel further submitted that the remand of 14 days is required for two major reasons. One is confrontation of accused persons with each other and the data culled out is also required to be confronted.

It was alleged that Javed Imam got this property through a sale deed. He sold the property for Rs. 13.40 crore. Jishan paid money in cash to Javed Imam. Advocate Rana argued that there is an Agreement to Sell (ATS). Rupees 9 crores have been paid through banking channel. Rs. 4 crore is to be paid.

He had further argued that Jishan Haider joined investigation four time. The only allegation is that another ATS was recovered from him.

"The ED is registering a case after seven years and then investigating. The alleged proceed of crime was generated seven years back", argued Rana.

The LOC against Javed Imam Siddiqui was quashed on November 8 by the concerned court. Three days before the arrest, Rana argued.

Defence counsel also submitted that Jishan Haider is 64 and has undergone an open heart surgery, he has been advised for angiography, and that he is a diabetic. He further argued that requirement of Section 19 of PMLA (Prevention of Money Laundering Act) is not satisfied as there is no sufficient and cogent evidence to conclude that the suspect are guilty of money laundering.

A charge sheet was filed by the CBI without arresting Amanat Ullah Khan who is the main accused, counsel argued.It was that, thereafter an FIR was registered by the Anti Corruption Bureau.

A charge sheet was filed by the CBI without arresting Amanat Ullah Khan who is the main accused, counsel argued. Advocate further argued that thereafter, an FIR was registered by the ACB. My client Dawood Nasir has no connection with Amanat Ullah Khan.

ED found nothing from his premises during the search, the counsel argued. Advocate Arjun Kakkar appeared for Javed Imam Siddiqui. Advocate Kakkar submitted that the LOC against him was quashed on November 8. They summoned him on November 9. On November 10 at 11 AM they made him sit till 11 AM the next day.

Javed Imam has been an NRI Dubai for the last 15 years. He came to India for heart treatment. Advocate Kakkar representing Javed Imam Siddiqui argued that the ED interrogated Javed more than 15 times. He submitted that the Agreement to Sell (ATS) was in 2021. CBI's FIR is from 2017. They arrested Javed just because the LOC against him was quashed. (ANI)

