New Delhi [India], February 5 (ANI): As Delhi assembly election progressed, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Manjinder Singh Sirsa on Wednesday said that the people are going to be freed from the ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) in the national capital.

"It is not just important for Delhi, but it is also historic. Delhi is celebrating today like a festival. They know that they are going to be free from disease, AAP-da and a party of goons," Sirsa said.

Also Read | ‘Rahul Gandhi Should Change His Name to Election Gandhi': BRS Leader KT Rama Rao While Reacting to Caste Survey Report Tabled in Telangana Assembly.

Reacting to the FIR registered against AAP National Convenor Arvind Kejriwal in Haryana, the BJP leader said that the former Delhi chief minister had looted Punjab and brought the wealth to Delhi.

"In the history of India, after Abdali and Aurangzeb, it is Arvind Kejriwal who looted Punjab and brought the wealth to Delhi... The change in Delhi is so much that even the children of AAP leaders are voting for the BJP because they know what their fathers have done in Delhi. Even they believe that only the double-engine government can save Delhi now," he added.

Also Read | Bodoland Lottery Result Today, February 5, 2025: Assam State Lottery Sambad Wednesday Lucky Draw Results Declared, Check Winners List With Ticket Numbers.

On Wednesday, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convener Arvind Kejriwal was booked in connection with his remarks alleging that the Haryana government had "poisoned" the Yamuna water.

Officials said that a case has been registered against Kejriwal under various sections of the Bharatiya Nyay Samhita (BNS), 2024, including Sections 192, 196, 197, and 299 at the Shahabad Police Station in Haryana's Kurukshetra, following the court's directions.

"The case has been registered at Shahabad police station after the court's order. The investigation has started, and we will take action as evidence is gathered..." Shahabad Station House Officer (SHO) Satish Kumar told ANI.

Meanwhile, the national capital recorded a slow voter turnout of 8.10 per cent as of 9 am in the single-phase Delhi assembly elections, as per the Election Commission of India.

The North East district of Delhi recorded the highest turnout of 10.70 per cent among all districts of the national capital, followed by the South West district with 9.34 per cent.

The New Delhi district recorded a sluggish turnout of 6.51 per cent.

As per the ECI, the Central district recorded a turnout of 6.67 per cent, East 8.21 per cent, North 7.12 per cent, Northwest 7.66 per cent, Shahdara 8.92 per cent, South 8.43 per cent, Southeast 8.36 per cent, and West 6.76 per cent.

Polling for 70 assembly seats of Delhi and by-polls for two seats, one each of Tamil Nadu and Uttar Pradesh, began on Wednesday morning. Voting commenced at 7.00 am today. Voters cast their ballots amid tight security in all seats.

A total of 699 candidates are in the electoral fray on the 70 assembly constituency seats of the national capital. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)