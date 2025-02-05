Mumbai, February 5: The Bodoland Lottery Result of today, Wednesday, February 4, 2025, is being declared online. The winners list with ticket numbers is available online at the official website bodolotteries.com. Participants can click here to check the Bodoland Lottery Result (Assam State Lottery Sambad Result) and find the winners list of Wednesday's lucky draw. The Bodoland Lottery, operated under the Bodoland Territorial Council (BTC), is one of the popular lotteries played in the state of Assam.

The list of popular lotteries played in Bodoland or Bodoland Territorial Region (BTR), which an autonomous region in Assam, includes Day Thangam, Evening Thangam, Singam, Kuil, Rosa, Deer, Thangam, Nallaneram, Kumaran, Vishnu and Swarnalaxmi. Looking for the Bodoland Lottery Result of Wednesday, February 5? Click here to get today's Bodoland Lottery Result in PDF and winners' list along with ticket numbers.

When and Where To Check Bodoland Lottery Result (Assam State Lottery Sambad Result)

Participants can find the Bodoland Lottery Result online at official website bodolotteries.com. This portal lets you access the Bodoland Lottery Result in PDF. The PDF file contains winners' list as well as winning ticket numbers. The results are announced at 12 PM, 3 PM and 7 PM daily. Here is the direct link to check the Bodoland Lottery Result.

If you play lottery, you must know that betting and gambling are illegal in India. However, lotteries are allowed in at least 13 Indian states with some lotteries being run by the state governments. Do remember, winning the lottery is a matter of chance. There's no guaranteed way to win. LatestLY urges readers not to rely on lottery winnings for financial security.

