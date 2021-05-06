New Delhi [India], May 6 (ANI): Delhi on Thursday witnessed light spells of rain along with thunderstorm bringing some respite to the people from soaring temperatures.

The national capital and nearby areas witnessed a sudden change in weather experiencing gusty winds, with dark clouds hovering around, dropping the temperature.

Earlier in the day, the Indian Metrological Department (IMD) had forecasted that 'thunderstorms with moderate to heavy intensity rain with the gusty wind over the national capital. (ANI)

