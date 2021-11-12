New Delhi [India], November 12 (ANI): Delhi on Friday witnessed another spurt in COVID-19 cases for the month as it reported 62 new infections and two deaths in the last 24 hours.

As per the Delhi health bulletin, the active caseload in the national capital now stands at 371 while the positivity rate increased to 0.12 per cent.

With two deaths reported today after 20 days of no Covid death, the death toll due to the disease in Delhi now stands at 25,093. However, the case fatality rate remains unchanged at 1.74 per cent.

As many as 56 people have also recovered from the virus, taking the total recoveries in the national capital to 14,14,868.

The bulletin said 2,99,72,235 COVID-19 tests have been conducted in Delhi so far, including 38,408 RT-PCR tests and 11,466 rapid antigen tests done in the last 24 hours.

With 81,035 beneficiaries vaccinated in the last 24 hours, a total of 2,10,47,291 beneficiaries have been vaccinated against COVID-19 in Delhi. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)