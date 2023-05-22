The photo of the vehicle in the incident. (Photo/ANI)

New Delhi [India], May 22 (ANI): A 28-year-old woman, arrested for ramming a man to death by her high-end vehicle in west Delhi has been granted bail, police said on Sunday.

Earlier on Sunday, the 36-year-old man was killed after he was rammed by a four-wheeler, being driven by the accused woman, while he was returning home.

Also Read | Two Saudi Astronauts on Falcon 9 Rocket to the ISS.

The incident took place near the city's Moti Nagar flyover.

Immediately the man was rushed to the hospital by the accused, but he succumbed to his injuries during the treatment. (ANI)

Also Read | Uma Bharti Health Update: Ex-Madhya Pradesh CM Hospitalised After Feeling Unwell in Bhopal.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)