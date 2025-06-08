New Delhi [India], June 8 (ANI): A woman was found dead under suspicious circumstances in a hotel room in the Arakashan Road area of Paharganj, Delhi, on Sunday morning, prompting a police investigation.

According to the Delhi Police, a PCR call was received at Police Station Nabi Karim at around 9:47 AM on June 8, 2025, from a staff member of the hotel. The caller informed that a couple who had checked into the hotel the previous evening was involved in a suspected incident. While the male occupant was reportedly found missing in the morning, the female was discovered lying unresponsive in the bathroom.

Police said that the couple had checked into the hotel on June 7 at approximately 4:15 PM. The male individual was last seen leaving the hotel alone early on the morning of June 8. Later, the hotel staff entered the room and found the female occupant dead in the bathroom, after which the police were informed.

During preliminary enquiry, it was revealed that the couple had ordered pizza and lassi at around 6:00 PM on the day of their arrival, which was delivered to their room by the hotel staff.

Initial findings at the scene suggested death due to strangulation, allegedly using a drawstring. The police crime team visited the scene, carried out an inspection, took photographs, and seized relevant evidence.

As per the identity documents submitted at the hotel reception, the couple was identified as Sachin (31) and Sarika (29).

The woman's body has been taken into custody and preserved at the mortuary for postmortem examination to confirm the exact cause of death.

Police have registered a case under FIR No. 103/2025, invoking Section 103(1) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita at Police Station Nabi Karim. Investigation is underway and the accused has been apprehended, officials confirmed. (ANI)

