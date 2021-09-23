New Delhi, Sep 23 (PTI) The maximum temperature in the national capital on Thursday rose to 33.3 degrees Celsius, a notch below the season's average, in the absence of rainfall from 31.8 degrees Celsius a day back, weather officials said.

The weather office has predicted light showers on Friday.

Also Read | Tamil Nadu Shocker: 20-Year-Old Woman Student of Madras Christian College Stabbed to Death Outside Tambaram Railway Station in Chennai.

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), the minimum temperature in the city settled at 24.7 degrees Celsius, a notch above the season's average.

"There will be generally cloudy skies in the city with light rain or drizzle. The maximum and minimum temperatures for Friday are likely to hover around 34 and 24 degrees Celsius respectively," an IMD official said.

Also Read | TS ICET Results 2021 Declared By TSCHE At icet.tsche.ac.in; Here Are Steps to Check The Result.

According to weather officials, no rainfall was recorded till 5.30 pm on Thursday at the Safdarjung Observatory of the city.

The monsoon this year has yielded a bounteous 1,164.7 mm rainfall in Delhi till Wednesday morning, the highest since 1964 and third-highest since the data has been maintained by the IMD.

IMD officials said the relative humidity in the evening on Thursday was 68 per cent, while in the morning, it was recorded at 87 per cent.

The maximum temperature on Wednesday was recorded at 31.8 degrees Celsius, while the minimum stood at 26 degrees Celsius, an IMD official said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)