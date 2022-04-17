New Delhi, Apr 17 (PTI) The minimum temperature in the national capital settled at 21.7 degrees Celsius on Sunday, normal for this time of the season, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said.

The relative humidity at 8:30 am was 47 per cent, they said.

According to the IMD, the city will witness mainly clear skies through the day with the maximum temperature touching up to 41 degrees Celsius.

On Saturday, the maximum temperature in the national capital was 40 degrees Celsius, three notches above the season's normal and the minimum was 22 degrees Celsius, normal for this time of the year.

