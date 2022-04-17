New Delhi [India], April 17 (ANI): Heavy security has been deployed in Delhi's Jahangirpuri area after the incident of violence and stone-pelting erupted following a clash between two groups during Shobha Yatra on Saturday.

Meanwhile, the Noida Police is on alert and a flag march was conducted to create an atmosphere of faith and security among the public.

"After Delhi's sensitive incident, a flag march is being conducted by police with the goal to create an atmosphere of faith and security for the public. I appeal to the public to maintain peace and not pay heed to rumours," said Love Kumar, Joint Police Commissioner (Law and Order).

Clashes broke out between two groups after stone-pelting incidents were reported from the Jahangirpuri area in the national capital on Saturday evening during a procession on Saturday. Some people, including two policemen, have been injured. Delhi police have deployed heavy security in the area.

Delhi Police has registered a case and started the investigation of the incident.

"Case registered and investigation started... the police team present on the spot immediately contained the situation in the clash during Shobha Yatra in Jahangirpuri and maintained peace and order. A few policemen got injured in the process," said Special Commissioner of Police (Law and Order) Depender Pathak.

Pathak said that the situation is under total control and the atmosphere is peaceful.

"Situation is under total control; the atmosphere is peaceful. We are in continuous touch with people and are appealing to maintain peace and not pay heed to rumours. An adequate number of police officials are here for protection," he added.

Meanwhile, heavy security forces were deployed in the Jahangirpuri area to maintain a law and order situation. Kejriwal has also condemned the violence and appealed for maintaining peace.

"I appeal to everyone to maintain peace as the country cannot progress without it. Central govt has the responsibility to maintain peace in the national capital; appeal to people to maintain peace," the Chief Minister said.

Moreover, Union Home Minister Amit Shah also spoke with Delhi Police Commissioner Rakesh Asthana and Depender Pathak over Jahangirpuri violence and asked them to maintain law and order, said official sources.

Shah, in a telephonic conversation with both the officers, also took stock of the situation after stone-pelting in Delhi's Jahangirpuri following clashes between members of two communities during a Hanuman Jayanti procession this evening.

Officials said that Shah also directed the officers to take strict action against the miscreants.

BJP MP from North-West Delhi Hans Raj Hans in the wee hours of Sunday visited the violence-hit Jahangirpuri area. (ANI)

