New Delhi, Nov 24 (PTI) Days after the Cabinet expansion in Rajasthan, deliberations over a rejig of the Congress organization at the state and district levels were held here on Wednesday involving senior leaders.

Sources said some appointments of district chiefs are likely to be made soon.

Also Read | India’s Total Fertility Rate Further Declines From 2.2 To 2 At National Level.

While former Rajasthan chief minister Sachin Pilot and state Congress chief Govind Dotasra met here, Dotasra held a separate meeting with AICC general secretary in charge of Rajasthan Ajay Maken.

Interacting with reporters after meeting Maken, Dotasra said, "I think district presidents will be appointed in two phases. As soon as the high command gives its approval, the appointments in the first phase will be made.

Also Read | Hyderabad Shocker: 58-Year-Old Woman Murdered By Husband’s Friends; Case Registered.

"Discussions have taken place on about half the districts of the state. Efforts will be made soon for the rest of the districts as well."

He said the decision would be taken keeping in mind the caste and regional equations.

After he met with Dotasra, Pilot said in the coming days, the organization will be expanded and everyone will work together so that in 2023, a Congress government is formed again with a thumping majority.

Dotasra had also met Congress president Sonia Gandhi on Tuesday.

Fifteen ministers took the oath in Rajasthan on Sunday in a cabinet expansion that included 12 new faces, fulfilling a key demand of Pilot.

The 11 cabinet-rank and four ministers of state (MoS) sworn in by Governor Kalraj Mishra included five considered to be in the Pilot camp.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)