Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], June 4 (ANI): Amid the Opposition's demand for a special session of Parliament to discuss issues related to national security and 'Operation Sindoor', Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Prakash Reddy on Wednesday said the demand at this stage is 'meaningless'.

Speaking to ANI, Reddy said, "...Whenever the parliament commences, all the issues will be discussed, whether the 'Operation Sindoor' or our losses (of our Indian army or Indian Air Force). We can discuss everything during the parliament session."

Reddy said that since the operation is ongoing and key matters are under review, a special session is not justified.

"However, when the 'Operation Sindoor' is already going on, and economic activities go on, national security issues are in the process, so at this stage, demanding a parliament session is meaningless," he told ANI.

Shiv Sena (UBT) MLA Aaditya Thackeray echoed the Opposition's demand for a special session of Parliament to discuss Operation Sindhoor, alleging that the BJP is engaging in dirty politics over the matter.

Earlier, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MP Sanjay Singh also wrote to PM Modi, requesting him to immediately call a special session of Parliament to provide a comprehensive briefing on Operation Sindoor and the ceasefire decision between India and Pakistan.

On Tuesday, Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge reiterated the demand of the opposition parties and their leaders to convene a special session of Parliament upon the arrival of all-party delegations to discuss various issues, especially the developments that followed the ghastly Pahalgam terrorist attack that claimed 26 civilian lives.

"We, the leaders of INDIA, reiterate our collective and urgent request to convene a special session of Parliament to discuss the developments following the terror attack in Pahalgam on April 22, 2025," Kharge posted on X, quoting the letter signed by prominent opposition leaders, including Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi, TMC MP Abhishek Banerjee among others.

Accusing the central government of "keeping people of India and their elected representatives in the dark", the Congress chief said that there are serious questions regarding the Pahalgam terror attack, killing of civilians in Poonch, Uri and Rajouri during the recently concluded conflict between India and Pakistan.

Congress Chief Kharge added, "Today, 16 political parties of the opposition have written a letter to PM Modi that a special session of the Parliament must be called so that all the parties can thank our armed forces. From Pahalgam to Operation Sindoor to America's announcement of the ceasefire to delegations worldwide, we should discuss them in the Parliament...We should also discuss eradicating terrorism and our further strategies in the Parliament..." (ANI)

