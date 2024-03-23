Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India] March 23 (ANI): Commenting on Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's arrest, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said that adherence to the law is paramount for everyone, regardless of their position or influence.

Speaking in a discussion with a private TV channel on Saturday, Adityanath remarked, "In our nation, democracy prevails, allowing individuals like Arvind Kejriwal to repeatedly hold the position of Chief Minister in Delhi. However, democracy does not allow any person, party or organisation to commit 'dacoity'."

Adityanath underscored the role of a Chief Minister as a public servant rather than the 'owner' of the state, stating, "Our work is that of public servant and custodian."

Adityanath further emphasised the importance of equal treatment under the law, stating that even he would be subject to legal consequences if found in violation of regulations.

"It is wrong if any person or government starts considering itself above the law. ED is an independent regulatory body and Kejriwal's case is in the court, now only the court will decide it," he said.

CM Kejriwal was arrested on March 21 by the Directorate of Enforcement (ED) in connection with the now-scrapped excise policy case. Meanwhile, The Delhi High Court on Saturday denied an urgent listing of the plea by Arvind Kejriwal challenging his arrest.

Crediting Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the people of Uttar Pradesh for driving transformative changes in the state, Adityanath remarked, "Today, Uttar Pradesh's image, both nationally and internationally, has undergone a significant transformation. The perception about the state has changed completely. Before 2017, the people here grappled with an identity crisis, experiencing frequent communal disturbances. Safety for women and businessmen was a concern, and the security situation was dire."

Criticising the previous administrations, the Chief Minister continued, "Previous governments prioritised familial interests and fueled caste-based divisions, neglecting broader societal welfare. However, today, it is the new UP of New India, emerging as a leading economic powerhouse. The state has attracted substantial investment, and it is at the forefront of infrastructure development efforts, demonstrating a commitment to progress and prosperity."

The Chief Minister expressed confidence that Uttar Pradesh would surpass its previous performance in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections. He highlighted that his government's seven-year tenure is nearing completion, during which three years were significantly impacted by the global pandemic, COVID-19.

"Despite this, we were successful in doubling the GDP of UP. Today, UP has become a revenue-surplus state. Before 2017, the state did not even have money to pay salaries to the employees. No big bank would give us money," he stated.

Reiterating the Bharatiya Janata Party's commitment to development over divisive politics, the CM emphasised their respect for people's faith. "We do not impose curfew, we pave the way for Kanwar Yatra. There is a lot of potential in spiritual tourism in UP."

He added further that he has visited Ayodhya, Mathura, and Kashi more frequently than any other Chief Minister. "This is why there has been a 100 times increase in opportunities between Ayodhya before 2017 and Ayodhya now, leading to employment for lakhs of people," he remarked. The CM mentioned that he plans to conduct his election campaign from Mathura.

Regarding the Budaun incident, he termed it as 'gruesome' and remarked, "The bulldozer operates not only against the unjust and oppressors but also for infrastructure development."

On the topic of encounters in the state, the CM assured that the police adhere to the established protocols. He said, "If anyone harasses the daughter and the businessman, whatever measures are necessary will be taken to establish the rule of law."

CM Yogi expressed, "We cannot tamper with the Hindu faith; perhaps this is why we haven't secured a place in the minds of Muslims. "In India, we have to respect the original soul of this place. Hindu is the basic soul of India. It cannot be insulted. If anyone assumes we will engage in politics by disrespecting this sentiment, they are mistaken. We cannot compromise on national security or the reverence for Hindu faith. We are blessed by God and supported by the people."

Regarding the paper leak issue, the Chief Minister emphasised that stringent measures have been implemented. He reiterated that severe action will be taken against those who jeopardise the future of the youth. Regarding Azam Khan's case, the CM said that due to his actions, he has been punished by the court. The judiciary of India is independent.

On the topic of the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), CM Yogi pointed out that the Muslim population in India has increased at a much faster rate than that of Hindus since independence. Conversely, the Hindu population in Pakistan, Bangladesh, and Afghanistan has significantly declined.

He stated that if the Indian government is granting Indian citizenship through the CAA to refugees born in India who adhere to all religious customs, it should be received with open arms. However, he emphasised that strict action should be taken against those who resort to violence. CM Yogi emphasised that the CAA embodies the ethos of 'Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam' in India.

Regarding the modernization of madrassas, the Chief Minister stated, "While Shariat may remain a personal subject for some, it cannot supersede the Constitution. We are prioritising the modernization of madrassas. We require scientists, engineers, and skilled professionals. Our educational system needs to evolve to meet these demands." (ANI)

