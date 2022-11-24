Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], November 24 (ANI): Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee addressed issues raised by the opposition party during the winter session of the West Bengal assembly on Wednesday.

Addressing the issue raised by the opposition BJP regarding the rising cases of Dengue in the state, CM Mamata Banerjee said, "All are concerned regarding the rise of Dengue. The cases are under control".

Also Read | Ayush Can Play Important Role in Making 'New India', Says Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal.

Mamata further said, "To date, 11 people have succumbed to Dengue in private hospitals and 6 in government hospitals".

Notably, amid rising cases of Dengue in West Bengal, BJP leaders had protested against the state government by taking out a march, wrapped in a mosquito net and carrying mosquito models.

Also Read | Kerala Shocker: 2 Men Hacked to Death by Drug Mafia in Kannur.

About the preparations being made by the government to counter Dengue, CM Mamata said that the health department has been instructed to keep platelets ready for the patients. She further informed, "Panchayats have been made aware to keep cleanliness to prevent the Dengue disease".

Mamata in her statement alleged that cases are more in other states but due to the Honourable Supreme Court's direction, the data is not being put online on portals and we are unaware of the grave situation there.

Speaking about the shortage of fertilizers in the state, CM Mamata alleged that the state government is unable to provide fertilizers to the farmers because the supply has been cut short by the central government.

Mamata further informed, "We have written a letter to the central govt for the fertilizers, but, the centre is not providing us with the same".

"Since they are not giving us, we cannot provide it to farmers and the farmers are facing issues ultimately", asserted Mamata in her address.

Speaking about the oath-taking ceremony of the new Governor Dr CV Ananda Bose, Mamata said, "Today, the new governor has taken charge. Let's welcome him and hopefully we will work together".

Notably, former bureaucrat Dr CV Ananda Bose took oath as the Governor of West Bengal in Kolkata on Wednesday.

Bose said, "I see Mamta Banerjee as a respected and elected chief minister. I certainly have an open mind and will work with her with objectivity."

CM Mamata also addressed the issue of the refugees in the state and said that the state government has identified the land for a refugee colony and the government will give 'Patta' to them.

"You cannot chase the poor away. I have seen in the name of national highways, forcibly land acquisition is done", alleged Mamata.

Recently, the Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari on the 18th of November inaugurated Highway projects worth Rs 1,082 crore in the state. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)