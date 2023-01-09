New Delhi [India], January 9 (ANI): People braved through a thick fog on Sunday as dense to extremely dense fog conditions engulfed the northern parts of the country, including Punjab where Bathinda reported 'Zero' visibility.

According to data from the India Meteorological Department (IMD), foggy conditions prevailed across north India with low visibility recorded in parts of different states. Punjab's Bathinda reported 'zero' visibility, showing the IMD's data recorded at 11.30 PM on Sunday.

Also Read | Uttar Pradesh: 98-Year-Old Convict Gets Fairwell From Prison Staff After Being Released From Ayodhya Jail, Video Goes Viral.

Places like Ambala, Hissar, Bahraich, and Gaya also witnessed foggy conditions and visibility lowered to 50 meters. Visibility in Uttar Pradesh's Lucknow was recorded to be at 100, while Palam reported visibility of 400 meters, the data showed.

Fog engulfed Delhi on Sunday morning, lowering the visibility across the national capital along with severe cold waves.

Also Read | Heart Attack Kills Nearly 100 People in Past Seven Days in Uttar Pradesh’s Kanpur, Expert Urges People to Avoid Stepping Out in Cold Weather.

On Saturday, IMD predicted that cold waves and cold day conditions will likely continue over northwest India during the next two days.

Due to the continuation of prevailing light winds and high moisture near the surface over Indo-Gangetic plains, dense to very dense fog is very likely to continue in some/many parts of Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi and Uttar Pradesh during days and in isolated pockets thereafter for subsequent three days over the region, the meteorological department had said.

According to the Railway ministry, hundreds of trains were either cancelled or delayed on Sunday due to the severe fog in North India.

According to a statement by the railway ministry, 335 trains were delayed to weather conditions while 88 trains had to be cancelled. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)