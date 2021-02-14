Lucknow, Feb 14 (PTI) Dense to very dense fog was witnessed at a few places in western Uttar Pradesh and dense fog at isolated places over eastern parts of the state, the meteorological department said on Sunday.

Weather was dry over the state, it said.

The state capital, Lucknow, recorded a minimum temperature of 12.6 degrees Celsius, while Allahabad recorded a low of 11.4 degrees Celsius.

Dense to very dense fog is very likely to occur in the morning at isolated places over western UP and dense fog very likely to occur in the morning at isolated places over eastern UP on February 15.

Weather is most likely to remain dry over state on February 15-17.

